Weather Forecast: Cold front brings changes Wednesday

MISSOULA — A cold front brings big changes to our weather pattern Wednesday.

The front will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, becoming most widespread during the afternoon and evening. Strong winds will also develop this afternoon with gusts between 45-55 mph possible.

By tonight, snow will be possible in the higher elevations. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for elevations above 5,000 ft. in Glacier National Park. Snow amounts between 2"-to-5" along with strong winds could make for cold and difficult back country conditions.

Behind this cold front we'll see sunshine but much cooler weather Thursday and Friday with highs topping out mostly in the 50s to low 60s.

Highs cool even more with most locations topping out only in the 40s to low 50s for the weekend. Scattered valley rain along with mountain snow will be possible through the weekend as well.