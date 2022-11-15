Weather Forecast: Cold front brings snow Wednesday night

MISSOULA - High pressure keeps valley inversions in place today and tomorrow.

Valleys that are stuck under low-lying clouds and fog will see little difference between low and high temperatures.

An arctic air mass crosses east to west across the divide Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

Gusty winds will accompany the front, especially across northwest Montana.

Light snow will also develop as the front moves through.

All of the snow will fall overnight Wednesday with many areas waking up to 1"-to-3" of fresh snow Thursday morning.

Lesser amounts of 1" or less are expected for the valleys across northwest Montana.

This front will help clear out the inversions for valleys which could lead to some very cold mornings Thursday - Saturday.

Models are showing a shift in our weather pattern next week.

The shift is showing the main flow of our weather coming from the Pacific Ocean.

While exact details can't be nailed down just yet, this flow generally means milder temperatures with heavy snow in the mountains and rain/snow in the valleys.

Stay tuned for updates moving into next week.

