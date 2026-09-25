Weather Forecast: Cold front moves through today

MISSOULA — A cold front this afternoon and evening brings gusty winds along with light rain to western Montana. The front will move from west to east with much cooler temperatures the further west you travel.

Winds will pick up along the front this afternoon and evening. Widespread gusts between 25 and 35 mph will be possible in the valleys. Locally higher gusts up to 45 mph are focused along a corridor in NW Montana from Kila and Happy`s Inn south toward Hot Springs. Winds will also cause choppy, hazardous conditions on Flathead Lake where the Lake Wind Advisory remains in effect. Mountains during this time will see wind gusts of 40-60 mph.

The low pressure system associated with this front will move along the Montana/Canadian border Friday night into Saturday morning. For those with plans to be in Glacier National Park over the weekend be prepared for much cooler temperatures along with light mountain snow which could impact Logan Pass.

Highs drop into the 50s and 60s for the weekend and continue here into next week.