Weather Forecast: Colder air moving in

MISSOULA — Our high pressure ridge that has been pretty stationary over the last week or more will slide west to end the week and start the weekend allowing for some cold arctic air to move in.

Highs will be in the 20s to low 30s Wednesday and Thursday then 10s and 20s Friday and Saturday. Expect lows below zero or in the single digits during this time as well.

By Monday, the coldest air is already moving out as models have another ridge of high pressure setting up next week allowing for inversions and valley fog to again set up.