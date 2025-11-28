Weather Forecast: Coldest air of the season this weekend

MISSOULA — The system that brought out rain and snow is moving out, however, light off and on snow showers will be possible through the evening with only very minor accumulations expected.

Cold temperatures set up this weekend with lows in the single digits and teens tonight, Saturday night and Sunday night. Highs through the weekend will top out in the 20s to low 30s.

Expect some sunshine early Saturday with increasing clouds and a little light snow Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. We'll see mostly sunny skies then on Sunday.

Active weather looks to continue into next week as the next system could bring a round of light snow Monday night into Tuesday then again with rain and snow Thursday.

Highs top out mostly in the 30s and low 40s through next week.