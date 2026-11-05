Weather Forecast: Cool and cloudy Thursday

MISSOULA — Well, the fog and clouds never cleared Wednesday keeping western Montana chilly. Expect the same thing today with cloudy skies overhead along with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

There is the chance for a few light valley rain showers and mountain snow showers today as a weak system rolls through, but for the most part we'll stay dry.

A ridge of high pressure begins to strengthen Friday leading to a warm up into the weekend. Highs top out in the upper 40s to low 50s Friday, low to upper 50s Saturday and low to mid 50s Sunday.

Taking a quick look at next week, our quiet weather pattern looks to continue with above average temperatures and dry conditions expected through at least the middle of the week.