Weather Forecast: Cool temperatures all week

MISSOULA — The cold front last night has dropped temperatures into the 40s today and this will continue through the rest of the week.

A few light valley rain/snow and mountain snow showers could pop up Monday and Tuesday with very little to no impacts expected over mountain passes.

Sunny and cool weather is expected Wednesday with highs ranging in the low to upper 40s.

Another cold front brings more valley rain/snow and mountain snow on Thursday and Friday.

This will be the strongest system of the week and could bring a few inches of snow to area passes.

We'll continue to bring updates on this throughout the week.

