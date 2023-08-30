Weather Forecast: Cool temperatures with showers Wednesday

MISSOULA — Rain showers continue for western Montana today. The heaviest rain is falling across northwest Montana with totals of over 1" being reported. In fact, mountain ranges in northwest Montana could see rain amounts of 2"-to-3" by the time this is done!

Temperatures warm Thursday - Saturday with highs back in the 70s Thursday then 70s-80s Friday and Saturday.

Another cold front will approach the northern Rockies by Sunday. We will reintroduce scattered afternoon rain showers and thunderstorms for Sunday as highs remain in the 70s.

Behind the front, temperatures fall back into the 60s for Labor Day with scattered rain showers sticking around as well.