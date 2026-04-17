Weather Forecast: Cool today, then warming for the weekend

MISSOULA — Expect cloudy skies Friday with light rain and snow showers continuing primarily across northwest Montana. Highs Friday remain in the 40s.

High pressure quickly returns for the weekend with sunshine along with warming temperatures back into the 50s to low 60s Saturday then 60s to low 70s by Sunday.

High pressure will continue into next week with highs in the upper 60s and 70s by Monday and Tuesday.

Our next weather system moves in by Wednesday and Thursday of next week bringing anther round of mountain snow, valley rain showers and even a few thunderstorms to the forecast.