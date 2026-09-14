Weather Forecast: Cool with a few showers Monday

MISSOULA — Cloudy skies, cooler temperatures along with light rain is in the forecast for your Monday. Expect highs in the 50s to low 60s across western Montana.

Skies begin to clear, especially for locations along and south of I-90 tonight. Clearing skies along with cooler air in place will allow lows to drop into the 30s for west-central and southwest Montana. Patchy valley frost will be possible by Tuesday morning.

High pressure slowly builds Tuesday - Thursday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s Tuesday then 70s with even a few 80s possible Thursday.

Our next weather system looks to move in Thursday night into Friday bringing rain showers and thunderstorms back to the forecast. Highs remain in the low to mid 70s Friday.

Right now, the weekend is shaping up to be beautiful with sunshine along with highs in the 70s.