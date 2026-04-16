Weather Forecast: Cool with rain and snow Thursday

MISSOULA — Looking at a cool day Thursday with highs only topping out in the 30s to low 40s.

Snow will develop this morning across northwest Montana. Impacts to travel will be minimal, however, snow covered roads will be possible for that morning commute. These showers will shift south into west-central and southwest Montana this afternoon and evening with mountain snow along with valley rain/snow or graupel possible.

Expect cloudy skies Friday with light rain and snow showers continuing primarily across northwest Montana. Highs Friday remain in the 40s.

High pressure quickly returns for the weekend with sunshine along with warming temperatures back into the 50s and 60s.

High pressure will then continue into next week with highs in the upper 60s and 70s by Monday and Tuesday.