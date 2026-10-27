Weather Forecast: Cool with showers Tuesday

MISSOULA — We'll see mostly cloudy skies Tuesday with scattered valley rain and mountain snow along with highs in the 40s. Showers will be most widespread for locations north of I-90 today.

Valley rain and mountain snow showers linger tonight and Wednesday with highs again topping out in the 40s.

Showers linger for northwest Montana Thursday, however, we see some drier weather set up to end the week. Highs remain in the 40s through the end of the week.

Taking a quick look at the weekend, Saturday is shaping up to be dry while rain and snow showers look to make a return Sunday. Expect highs in the 40s through the weekend.