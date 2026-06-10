Weather Forecast: Cool with showers Wednesday

MISSOULA — Looking at another cool day with highs in the 50s to low 60s along with scattered rain showers. Rain looks to be most widespread this morning.

Breezy winds develop this afternoon with gusts around 20-30 mph possible.

High pressure will quickly warm us back up to end the week with highs back in the 70s by Thursday and Friday. Models are showing another round of rain showers or thunderstorms developing on Friday with those becoming most widespread across northwest Montana.

Scattered showers stick around Saturday with highs in the 60s. We'll then warm up into the 70s Sunday with 80s returning next week.