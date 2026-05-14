Weather Forecast: Cooler and breezy to end the week

MISSOULA — Behind the cold front yesterday, we're looking at a cool and breezy end to the week. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s both Thursday and Friday with wind gusts around 20-30 mph.

Highs cool even more for the weekend with most locations topping out only in the 40s to low 50s. Scattered valley rain, rain/snow and graupel along with mountain snow will be possible through the weekend as well.

Temperatures will slowly warm going into next week with highs in the 60s through Wednesday and low 70s returning by next Thursday.