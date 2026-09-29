Weather Forecast: Cooler and breezy Tuesday

MISSOULA — A weak system will pass along the Montana/Canada border today bringing increasing clouds along with breezy winds and a few light rain showers. Wind gusts this afternoon will be around 20-30 mph. Rain showers will primarily stay in the mountains, however, a few light showers may mix down in the valleys of NW Montana at times.

Pleasant Fall weather continues Wednesday - Friday with highs running right around to slightly above seasonal normal topping out in the mid 60s to low 70s.

High pressure builds for the weekend leading to warm and dry conditions. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s Saturday then warm into the mid to upper 70s Sunday. This trend will then continue into the start of next week.