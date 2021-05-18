Weather Forecast: Cooler and breezy Tuesday

MISSOULA — A cold front will bring a few scattered rain showers to western Montana this morning. These will primarily be seen across northwest Montana with very little rain expected.

By late morning and afternoon what few showers that do develop will come to an end leading to a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

The cold front will bring breezy winds to western Montana Tuesday. Widespread gusts of 20-30 mph will develop this afternoon. A Lake Wind Advisory is in place for Flathead Lake starting at 3 pm and going through 9 pm. For those who have plans to be on the water expect choppy lake conditions with wave heights of 1-3 feet.

Wednesday will bring more widespread rain showers. However, not all of western Montana will see rain. Southwest Montana will have the best chance to see valley rain and mountain snow with those chances steadily decreasing the further north you travel. For example, Hamilton has a 60% chance of rain, Missoula has a 40% chance and Kalispell has a 20% chance.

Widespread showers are expected to continue Thursday for all of western Montana. Expect cooler temperatures as well with highs topping out only in the 40s to low 50s.

Another thing to watch will be the return of snow, especially to the mountains along the Divide. Glacier National Park has been added to the Winter Storm Watch starting Wednesday afternoon and continuing through Friday. Those with travel plans over Marias, Rogers, MacDonald and Homestake passes should prepared for snow covered roads and difficult driving during this time period.

Right now snow amounts look like this: MacDonald, Rogers & Marias Passes: 8"-to-12", Homestake Pass: 1"-to-4", Lolo Pass: 3"-to-6". Glacier National Park above 4,000 feet: 2"-to-9".

