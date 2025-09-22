Weather Forecast: Cooler and hazy Monday

MISSOULA - The cold front that brought breezy winds and rain showers yesterday continues to slide east with high pressure building in for the rest of the week.

Cooler and hazy Monday

Today will be mostly sunny with afternoon temperatures around normal for this time of year; however, smoke from wildfires in Washington may cause hazy skies, especially in north-central Idaho and west-central Montana, this afternoon and Tuesday.

With this "cooler" air mass in place along with clearing skies, temperatures will be able to drop very quickly once the sunsets. Our first valley frost of the season will be possible by Tuesday morning for all of Western Montana. It may be a good idea to cover or bring inside any sensitive plants.

High pressure continues to build for the rest of the week, leading to another round of warm temps. The warmest temperatures are expected on Wednesday and Thursday with highs running 10º to 15º above normal.

