Weather Forecast: Cooler but still smoky Thursday

MISSOULA — Things begin to change today as a weak cold front moves south out of Canada.

This front won't bring anything as far as rain goes, but it will bring an increase in winds and cooler temperatures. Highs today will be much cooler compared to recent days with highs mostly in the 70s to mid 80s.

For those with plans to be on Flathead Lake, choppy lake conditions are expected this afternoon and evening as wind begin to pick up. Gusts could be around 25-30 mph.

Another aspect of this cold front will be the potential for an increase in wildfire smoke from Canada on Thursday and Friday. Air quality levels may drop to "Unhealthy" during this time.

Hazy and breezy conditions continue Friday with highs in the low to mid 80s. We'll be a bit warmer Saturday temps back in the mid to upper 80s.

Models continue to show cooler air to move in Sunday and continue into next week, with highs in the 70s to low 80s along with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms developing as well.