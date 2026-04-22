Weather Forecast: Cooler with rain and snow Wednesday

MISSOULA — Big changes start today as a cold front moves through. Highs will fall closer to seasonal normal today topping out in the 50s. Valley rain and mountain snow will become more widespread through the afternoon and evening.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the mountains around western Montana. Expect 5"-to-10" at pass level this includes, Lolo, Lost Trail, Homestake, MacDonald, Rogers, Marias. This advisory starts at 6 pm tonight and runs through noon Saturday.

Valleys will see all rain Wednesday, a rain/snow mix Thursday then precipitation looks to turn to all snow Thursday night into Friday morning. Very little impacts are expected in the valleys, however, the higher elevation valleys such as the Seeley/Swan Valley, the Glacier Reagion and locations east of Missoula could see light accumulations of 1/2"-to-4".

We begin to dry it out for the weekend with highs running mostly in the 50s.