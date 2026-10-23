Weather Forecast: Cooler with rain showers Friday

MISSOULA — A low pressure and cold front brings widespread rain and some mountain snow to western Montana Friday.

Expect high temperatures to be reached during the morning then cool into the afternoon behind the front. Highs today top out in the 40s to low 50s.

This system will quickly clear leading to a pretty nice Fall weekend. Highs top out in the upper 40s to mid 50s on both Saturday and Sunday with mostly to partly sunny skies.

This same set up continues Monday with our next system bringing another round of mountain snow and valley rain by Tuesday of next week.