Weather Forecast: Cooler with scattered showers through the weekend

MISSOULA — The most steady rain for your Friday has already moved through with the passage of a low pressure early this morning. For the rest of the day areas across northwest Montana could see a light shower or two pop up with locations along and south of I-90 staying mostly dry.

Saturday is shaping up to be a nice day with a mix of sun and clouds along with highs in the 60s and even a few low 70s. Breezy winds will once again develop Saturday with gusts around 20-30 mph possible.

A low pressure brings cooler air along with valley rain and mountain snow Sunday. The arrival of this system has been delayed over the past 24 hours with the heaviest precipitation now expected Sunday afternoon and evening. Models are also pushing the heaviest precipitation to NW Montana with lighter and more scattered showers for locations south of I-90.

Showers will linger into Monday morning with high pressure building by the middle of next week. Temperatures will be steadily warming during this time with highs back in the 70s by Wednesday.