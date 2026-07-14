Weather Forecast: Cooler with scattered showers Tuesday

MISSOULA — Much cooler with rain showers developing Tuesday, the most widespread rain falls across northwest Montana. Highs today top out in the 70s and 80s.

Temperatures warm back up Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s Wednesday then low to mid 90s Thursday. There is the chance for a few isolated showers and storms both these days, but for the most part we'll stay dry.

Friday is shaping up to be the busiest day with hot temperatures and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong Friday with gusty winds and heavy rain.

Dry and warm weather is expected this weekend with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.