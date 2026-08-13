Weather Forecast: Cooler with scattered storms Thursday

MISSOULA — Much cooler air moves in to end the week with highs mostly in the 70s, however, a few locations may only reach the 60s. If you have plans to head to Glacier National Park over the next few days be prepared for cool and wet weather.

Air quality will be much better to end the week as well, however, areas in southwest Montana especially locations closer to the Sand Creek and Bobcat Lakes fires burning near Wisdom will continue to to be impacted by smoke.

Taking a quick look at the weekend, isolated storms stick around for areas south of I-90 with highs running in the low to mid 80s.