Weather Forecast: Cooler with sunshine Tuesday

MISSOULA — Looking at the "coolest" day of the week Tuesday with highs running a few degrees below seasonal normal. Expect temperatures to top out in the 50s and 60s with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures quickly return to the 60s and 70s Wednesday and continue there through the rest of the week.

Thursday, a fast moving low pressure will bring scattered rain showers, primarily impacting northwest Montana.

Taking a quick look at the weekend, another cold front will bring another round of light rain Friday night into Saturday. Highs will be cooler Saturday topping out in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

High pressure will then quickly move back in Sunday allowing temperatures to return right back to the 70s.