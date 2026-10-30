Weather Forecast: Dodging a few rain showers though the weekend

MISSOULA — Cloudy skies for your Friday with highs mostly in the mid to upper 40s. A weak system will bring a few light rain showers primarily to locations along and south of I-90 by late afternoon and evening.

Halloween on Saturday is shaping up to be a pleasant day. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 50s.

Just a reminder those clocks fall back 1 hour at 2 A.M. Sunday morning.

Our next weather system will bring valley rain and mountain snow back to the forecast Sunday. These showers will once again be most widespread for areas along and south of I-90 and then east across the divide. Expect drier conditions the further north and west you travel.

Taking a quick look at next week, pleasant Fall weather is expected with a mix of sun and clouds along with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.