Weather Forecast: Drier weather to end the week

MISSOULA — After rain and snow showers to start the week, we'll have drier weather to end it.

Expect clouds Thursday morning with some sunshine during the afternoon with highs in the 40s to low 50s. We'll then see cloudy skies Friday with highs in the low 50s.

Halloween on Saturday is shaping up to be a pleasant day. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 50s.

Just a reminder those clocks fall back 1 hour at 2 A.M. Sunday morning.

Our next weather system will then bring valley rain and mountain snow back on Sunday with highs falling back into the 40s.

Taking a quick look at next week, pleasant Fall weather is expected with a mix of sun and clouds along with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.