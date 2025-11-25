Weather Forecast: Dry and cool Tuesday, Snow returns tonight

MISSOULA — Looking at a dry and cool day Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 30s. We'll see some sunshine early then increasing clouds by the afternoon as our next weather system moves in tonight and Wednesday.

This system will bring another round of mountain and valley snow during tonight into Wednesday morning. Not a lot of accumulation is expected in the valleys, however, light snow along with cold temperatures will lead to slippery and snow covered roads for the Wednesday morning commute.

Wednesday afternoon into Thanksgiving, snow levels will rise as a "warmer" system moves in leading to mountain snow along with valley rain or a rain/snow mix on both days.

Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 30s to low 40s with temperatures on Thanksgiving in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Still looking at cold temperatures for the weekend, however, models are now pushing the coldest air east of us. Right now, highs look to be in the low to mid 30s Friday then upper 20s to low 30s Saturday and Sunday.