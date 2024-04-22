Weather Forecast: Dry and mild to start the week

MISSOULA — A weak ridge of high pressure is building and will lead to an overall drier and mild start to the week.

Expect highs in the 50s Monday, 60s Tuesday then 60s and even a few low 70s Wednesday.

Things will begin to change Thursday as a series of low pressure systems approach the region.

The highs will remain in the 60s Thursday with mostly cloudy skies.

Valley rain showers along with mountain snow will move in Friday and continue into the weekend.

The highs will mostly be in the mid to upper 50s.

Shower opportunities will stick around through the start of next week.