Weather Forecast: Dry Friday, showers and storms this weekend

MISSOULA — Temperatures will be running a bit cooler today compared to past several with highs in the low to mid 80s. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies over head.

Temperatures continue to cool into the weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s. Scattered showers and storms start Saturday morning, but will be most widespread Saturday afternoon, Saturday night and Sunday morning. The heaviest rains will fall along and south of I-90 with drier conditions the further north your travel.

Highs rebound to start next week with highs back in the 70s and low 80s by Monday.