Weather Forecast: Dry Monday, rain showers return Tuesday

MISSOULA — Looking at a nice Spring day Monday with a mix of sun and clouds along with highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Rain showers return to the forecast Tuesday as a cold front approaches. Highs top out mostly in the 50s Tuesday.

A cold front moves through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning bringing mountain snow, valley rain breezy winds to the forecast Wednesday.

The coolest day of the week will be Thursday as highs top out only in the 40s.

Taking a quick look at the weekend, high pressure looks to return with mild and dry weather as highs return to the mid and upper 60s by Sunday.