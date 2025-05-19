Weather Forecast: Dry Monday, showers again Tuesday

MISSOULA — Looking at a dry day Monday as we sit between two weather systems. Expect highs in the 50s to low 60s with sunshine in the morning then increasing clouds for the afternoon.

Clouds will be increasing in front of our next weather system that brings another round of rain showers tonight and Tuesday. Highs remain in the 50s and 60s Tuesday.

For the rest of the week, temperatures will slowly begin to warm, however, scattered showers will remain as possibility each day as we remain under a somewhat active weather pattern.

Highs will be in the low to mid 60s Wednesday and Thursday then mid to upper 60s Friday and Saturday.

Starting Sunday, a ridge of high pressure will begin to build leading to much warmer and drier weather going into next week.