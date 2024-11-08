Weather Forecast: Dry Saturday, showers return Sunday

MISSOULA — High pressure continues through Saturday with inversions and valley fog possible in the mornings then mild with sunshine during the afternoons.

The highs will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s on Saturday.

The ridge starts to break down Sunday, as it does rain showers will start to pop up during the afternoon and evening. Highs will remain in the 40s to low 50s.

A low pressure system brings a return of mountain snow and valley rain and snow Monday and continuing through around Thursday of next week.

During this time snow will return to mountain passes with winter driving conditions expected.

Right now very little to no impacts are expected in the valleys.

