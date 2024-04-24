Weather Forecast: Dry through Thursday, rain moves in Friday

MISSOULA — A very nice spring day is on hand this afternoon with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the 60s and even a few low 70s.

A few showers will be possible along and south of I-90 by late afternoon and evening, only light rain is expected.

Things will begin to change Thursday as a series of low pressure systems approach the region. Highs will remain in the 60s on Thursday with mostly cloudy skies.

Valley rain showers along with mountain rain/snow will move in Friday and continue into the weekend. Highs will mostly be in the mid to upper 50s.

Shower opportunities will stick around through the start of next week with highs remaining in the 50s through next Tuesday.

