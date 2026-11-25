MISSOULA — One more day of a weak high pressure ridge bringing valley inversions and dry conditions. Highs will again be in the upper 30s to mid 40s, however, those that see fog and inversions linger will remain much cooler.

A series of systems from the Pacific Ocean will begin to impact the northern Rockies Thanksgiving and continue into the weekend.

Precipitation will fall as rain or a rain/snow mix for valleys on Thanksgiving with light snow in the mountains. If you have plans to do some traveling on Thanksgiving, be prepared for light snow over those passes, especially along the MT/ID border and Marias Pass in the Glacier Region.

Temperatures will warm leading to valley rain and mountain rain/snow Friday. Expect highs in the low to mid 40s Friday.

Taking a look at the weekend, valley rain/snow along with mountain snow will continue Saturday and Sunday. Expect highs to remain in the upper 30s to low 40s through the weekend.