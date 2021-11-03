Weather Forecast: Dry Wednesday, Showers Return Thursday

MISSOULA — Looking at a pretty nice day across western Montana with temperatures ranging in the low to upper 50s. Expect clouds this morning with some clearing by the afternoon.

Our next system will bring scattered valley rain and mountain snow back to the forecast Thursday afternoon and evening. Snow will generally stay above pass level as temperatures remain mild topping out in the low to upper 50s.

Skies clear Friday making way for a nice day with sunshine and temperatures in the 50s.

Taking a look at the weekend and the beginning of next week, although nothing overly active is expected, there will be valley rain/snow and mountain snow opportunities each day as a change to a cooler weather pattern is expected. Right now, model runs are also suggesting that area mountains may see the beginnings of a base layer of snow, which is right on track for this time of year.