Weather Forecast: Dry Wednesday, showers return tonight

MISSOULA — After several days of rain and clouds, expect sunshine and warm temperatures Wednesday with highs in the 70s.

A quick moving system will bring another round of rain and maybe a thunderstorm tonight into Thursday morning. This system will quickly move through with sunshine and dry weather setting up by mid to late morning Thursday.

Friday will be a sunny and warm day with highs in the 70s and even a few low 80s.

For the weekend, a mostly dry cold front looks to move through Friday night. Behind this we're looking at mostly dry and cooler weather. Expect sunshine through the weekend with highs in the low to mid 60s Saturday then upper 50s to mid 60s Sunday.