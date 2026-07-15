Weather Forecast: Dry Wednesday, thunderstorms return to end the week

MISSOULA — There is the chance that an isolated storm pops up this afternoon and evening around western Montana, however, most of us stay dry today with highs in the 80s to low 90s.

Showers and storms become more widespread Thursday and Friday. Due to the available moisture along with hot temperatures. Any storm that develops could become strong with gusty winds, hail and heavy rain. Expect highs in the low to mid 90s Thursday and Friday.

Taking a quick look at the weekend, showers and storms mostly come to an end with hot temperatures sticking around. Expect highs in the low to mid 90s on both Saturday and Sunday.