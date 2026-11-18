MISSOULA — The low pressure that brought rain and snow yesterday has shifted into eastern Montana. Moderate snow set up for locations along and east of the divide last night leading to difficult driving conditions especially over those passes. Chains are required if towing this morning over Homestake, MacDonald and Rogers Passes.

Expect clouds and some patchy fog to begin your Wednesday with clearing and sunshine into the afternoon. Highs today top out in the mid 30s to low 40s.

A weak system will bring another round of light snow Thursday. Not much accumulation is expected, however, light snow showers will be possible for all of western Montana with highs in the 30s.

We'll remain under a somewhat active and cool weather pattern into the weekend with daily chances for snow showers especially across northwest Montana. Expect highs to remain in the low to mid 30s.