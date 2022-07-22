Weather Forecast: Elevated Fire Danger Friday

MISSOULA — Looking at elevated fire danger Friday as a low pressure moves through the region. There are two main concerns with this pattern:

The first being dry and windy conditions developing, particularly across southwest/west central Montana and Lemhi County in Idaho. This would pose a problem for the Moose Fire burning north of Salmon, creating very favorable fire conditions.

The second concern is for mostly dry thunderstorms across northwest Montana. Forecast models continue to show slightly more moisture available for thunderstorm development. For areas that do see storm development, the main threat will be cloud to ground lightning and gusty winds.

High pressure quickly returns for the weekend with sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Models are then showing a high pressure ridge will develop and amplify along the west US coast early next week, moving eastward over the Northern Rockies midweek through late week. This scenario is indicative of another hot and very low humidity weather set up.