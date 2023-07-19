Weather Forecast: Extended period of very hot temperatures

MISSOULA - High pressure continues to build leading to hot weather in the northern Rockies. Highs today top out in the mid-80s to low 90s.

Highs will then warm into the mid-90s and low 100s Friday through Monday of next week.

The one thing we will have to throw into the forecast is the slight chance for monsoon moisture in the desert southwest to move into Southwest Montana.

Around a 20% chance for isolated thunderstorms will be possible Thursday.

As the high pressure begins to break down, there will be a slightly better chance for isolated thunderstorms starting Monday of next week.

Unfortunately, rain or beneficial rain will not be likely with these storms.

The bigger impacts and threats will be dry thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds.

We'll keep our fingers crossed that Montana can stay clear of these.

