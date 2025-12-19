Weather Forecast: Falling temps with rain & snow Friday

MISSOULA — A cold front is moving from north to south today with precipitation following this front.

Northwest Montana will see rain and snow clearing this morning (with the exception being the mountains around Glacier National Park). Expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures falling into the 30s by the afternoon behind the front.

West-central and southwest Montana will see rain and snow linger through late morning around the I-90 corridor and and afternoon for areas south of I-90. As temperatures fall behind the front, valleys could see rain/snow transition to all snow through the morning and into the afternoon with very little to no accumulation expected.

During all this, heavy snow will continue to fall in the mountains. A Winter Storm Warning remains in place through the day for Lolo and Lost Trail Passes with a Winter Weather Advisory for Marias and Lookout Passes.

A Wind Advisory in effect through 11 am this morning for all of western Montana. Gusts of 30-50 mph will be possible through the morning.

Overall, looking at a fairly quiet weekend with scattered snow showers continuing for the mountains. High temperatures will top out mostly in the 30s.