Weather Forecast: Few rain and snow showers Monday

MISSOULA — Rain showers for the valleys with some mountain snow Monday morning. Skies will start to clear this afternoon with highs in the 40s today. Breezy winds will also set up with gusts of 20-30 mph this afternoon.

We'll be drier with only a few light showers Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will warm up as well with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s Tuesday then low to mid 50s Wednesday.

We are then watching for a good Spring storm to bring valley rain/snow along with mountain snow Thursday. Snow amounts will greatly depend on elevation, however, our higher elevation valleys such as the Seeley/Swan Valley along with Philipsburg and Georgetown Lake could pick up several inches of snow through the day Thursday.

Mountain passes will also see winter driving conditions during this time. Stay tuned for updates as we move through the week.