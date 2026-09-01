Weather Forecast: Few storms this afternoon and evening

MISSOULA — Looking at a warm afternoon for the first day of September. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with afternoon and evening rain showers and thunderstorms possible.

Showers and storms will be more widespread Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front approaches. Expect highs in the 60s to low 70s.

Friday into the weekend, the northern Rockies will remain under an active weather pattern with daily showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs will be in the 60s to low 70s Friday then mid to upper 70s into the weekend.