Weather Forecast: Finally, some snow & arctic air headed this way

Dani Hallows
Posted at 4:10 AM, Jan 04, 2024
MISSOULA — After a dry and warm December, some snow and arctic air is finally headed to Western Montana for the weekend. Winter is coming!

Chances for snow are up and down throughout the next several days, with Friday and Sunday currently looking like best days for widespread precipitation.

Be prepared for snow covered roads off and on with these systems. Mountain passes will be more consistently difficult to travel through, but valleys may see slick roads in the mornings/late evenings with the way the snow is moving.

As another layer to this storm, temperatures will drop significantly Sunday with an arctic blast.

Snow totals aren't looking amazing for valleys yet. Mountaintops may see a good few inches while valleys may only see 2" on the very high end.

Overall, it should be a good change from our recent pattern.

