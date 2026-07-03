Weather Forecast: Great weather for the 4th of July Weekend

MISSOULA — With high pressure building expect mostly sunny skies along with highs in the 70s to low 80s Friday. There is the chance for an isolated storm along the divide in southwest Montana, other than that most of western Montana stays dry.

Temperatures continue to warm through the holiday weekend with low to mid 80s Saturday and mid to upper 80s Sunday.

For those with plans to head to the water on Saturday, it does look like breezy winds will pick up during the afternoon with gusts of 20-25 mph possible. This could lead to some choppy conditions on area lakes.

Lewis

Taking a quick look at next week, models show thunderstorm chances returning Monday, especially for areas along and south of I-90. Warm temperatures continue into next week as well with highs in the 80s and low 90s.