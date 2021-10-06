Weather Forecast: Hazy but cooler Wednesday

MISSOULA — A cold front will work its way from north to south today bringing cooler temperatures to the region. Highs across northwest Montana will top out in the 50s to low 60s with mid to upper 60s in west-central and southwest Montana. This front will be mostly dry, so very little rain is expected. The southern Bitterroot Valley and locations along and east of the divide in southwest Montana have the best chance to see some light rain tonight into Thursday morning.

Overall pleasant fall weather is expected Thursday - Saturday. Highs will top out in the 50s to low 60s with a mix of sun and clouds overhead.

We are watching for another, stronger cold front to impact the northern Rockies to start next week. Rain shower chances will increase Sunday as the cold front approaches with highs remaining in the 50s to low 60s.

As the low pressure system and cold front passes highs will drop into the 40s moving into next week. Mountain Pass snow also looks likely, with some slippery and snow covered roads possible to start next week. No snow accumulation is expected in the lower elevations, however, valleys could see some of their first snow flakes of the season by Monday and Tuesday of next week.