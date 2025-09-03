Weather Forecast: Heat peaks today

MISSOULA - The ongoing heat wave peaks today with record or near-record highs again in the forecast.

The hottest temperatures will again be for locations along the Montana/Idaho border, where highs will soar into the upper 90s and 100s.

Things start to change on Thursday as a weak cold front moves south out of Canada.

Watch the forecast:

Heat peaks today

This front won't bring anything as far as rain goes, but it will bring an increase in winds and cooler temperatures. For those with plans to head to the lake tomorrow, choppy lake conditions could develop under these conditions.

Another aspect of this cold front will be the potential for an increase in wildfire smoke from Canada on Thursday and Friday. Air quality levels may drop to "Unhealthy" during this time.

High temperatures will be in the low to upper 80s Thursday through Saturday.

Models continue to show cooler air continuing to move in Sunday into next week, with highs in the 70s to low 80s along with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms developing as well.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: