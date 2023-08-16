Weather Forecast: Heat wave continues; critical fire conditions intensify

MISSOULA — As temperatures continue to break records across the state, fire conditions will intensify.

The last couple of weeks have been beneficial for most fires, allowing crews to push back the lines. Now, the heat has lowered humidity enough to toast vegetation and incoming winds pose more problems.

A Red Flag Warning has already been issued for the Flathead Reservation. Areas around the Reservation are still under a Fire Weather Watch - the first step before a Red Flag Warning.

Last night, smoke plumes were visible in several valleys causing some concern. More smoke and haze will likely be visible today as these temperatures continue to heat up Montana.

The good news is that the heat is expected to end by Friday. Temperatures will cool over the weekend and rain may be helpful to fire crews.

Models are still unclear on how much rain, but at least 50% of the global weather models show a change from our current pattern to a cooler and more stable one.