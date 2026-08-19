Weather Forecast: Heating up to end the week

MISSOULA — High pressure builds leading to hot and dry weather for the rest of the week.

Highs today top out in the 80s to low 90s with upper 80s to mid 90s expected Thursday and Friday.

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AM Weather 8-19-2026

A cold front moves through Saturday bringing the chance for some storms Saturday afternoon and evening. Temperatures cool a bit for the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s Saturday and upper 70s to low 80s Sunday.

Taking a quick look at next week, most models show another ridge building with highs in the mid to upper 80s to start the week.