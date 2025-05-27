Weather Forecast: Heating up Wednesday and Thursday

MISSOULA — A beautiful day around Western Montana with sunny skies and highs running mostly in the 70s.

We'll heat up quickly Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid and upper 80s. A few low 90s will even be possible by Thursday.

Heating up Wednesday and Thursday

By Thursday afternoon and evening, an approaching system will bring another round of scattered thunderstorms to western Montana.

Some of the stronger storms could produce gusty winds, heavy rain and small hail.

Another beautiful day is expected Friday with 70s and 80s before the hottest day of the week sets up Saturday.

Highs will be in the upper 80s to mid-90s by Saturday afternoon.

A change back to cooler and wet weather looks to return by the start of next week.

Highs will be in the 70s Sunday, low 60s Monday, then upper 50s to low 60s Tuesday.

