Weather Forecast: Heavy mountain snow into Wednesday morning

MISSOULA — Snow is continuing to fall in the mountains this afternoon and will stick around through at least Wednesday morning.

Heavy snow is expected over Lookout, Lolo and Marias passes with difficult driving expected into Wednesday.

A cold front moving through Western Montana will bring gusty winds and the potential for snow bands this afternoon and evening, primarily in west-central and southwest Montana.

Those that fall under those snow bands could see quick bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds.

Wednesday, an arctic air mass will be moving from east to west across the divide in northwest Montana.

Areas around Glacier National Park and the Flathead Valley will begin to see temperatures drop with snow and wind as the front moves through by Wednesday evening.

This front will continue to slowly trek south and east through the day Thursday and reach west-central and Southwest Montana by Thursday night.

Once again, expect snow and wind as the front approaches and moves through.

Very difficult travel along with heavy snow and blowing snow will be possible with this system.

Highs will fall into the single digits or below zero on Thursday and continue through the weekend with lows well below zero along with frigid wind chills.